CARBONDALE, IL — Organizers of one of the largest running and walking fundraisers in Southern Illinois say you can can be a real-life superhero to children in Bangladesh.
The For Kids' Sake 12th annual Superhero 5K is coming up on October 8, and proceeds will provide essential services to children in FKS orphanages and schools in Bangladesh.
The event will feature vendors, a live DJ, and an award ceremony for fastest runners and top fundraisers. Registration for the event is $25 for adults-enough to feed 35 kids a nutritious meal, according to the FKS website. The fee for kids 17 and under is $15. If you register by September 26, you'll get a free T-shirt too!
Bangladeshi orphans and students will receive essentials thanks to proceeds from this event. According to FKS, they currently support six facilities that provide food, clothing, shelter, and healthcare, and a safe environment to 550 orphans. In addition, they say, their fully-registered schools provide kindergarten to college level education for about 4,000 students.
In their vision statement, the organization says no one should be without basic life necessities due to illness, calamity, fate or greed. They say it is the birthright of every human to receive love and care and live in a clean environment, without fear. They continue:
For more information about the organization, their service projects, success stories, and how they use their funding, check out their project profile below (click photo to open):