PADUCAH — A Paducah family, the Rothrocks, adopted a 13-year-old girl form Ukraine in 2019. Just three short years later, they're having heartbreaking conversations with their daughter about the war in Ukraine. Their connection to the county makes the war personal, even when they're more than 5,000 miles away.
They've went to Ukraine a few times during their adoption process. They've met people while visiting and keep in touch with some of Anya's teachers. They've checked in with some of their friends, but it's the unknown of the future that worries them.
Crystal and Derek Rothrock adopted their daughter from Ukraine three years ago. The met Anya in the summer of 2018 through a hosting program and immediately fell in love.
"The end goal is not adoption for these kids. Fortunately, for a lot of them it ends up that way. The families fall in love with them much like we did with Anya," says Crystal.
After multiple trips to Ukraine, they were finally able to bring their daughter home. They spent nearly a month in Ukraine making lifelong relationships.
"We worry about the ones that we know. It's a tragedy for the entire country, but when you have those personal connections it makes it a little more difficult," says Crystal.
Crystal was scrolling through Facebook one night when she saw posts about bombs in Ukraine from her friends who live there. She encourages parents to take the time and explain to their children what's happening in Ukraine.
For Anya, it's more than just something she'll learn in a history class. It's her home country.
"It feels sad and heartbreaking. A lot of people are losing their husbands, and that's sad," says Anya.
The family doesn't know if Anya will ever get to visit the place she called home for 13 years.
"If Russia takes over the country, we don't know if we'll ever be able to go back. We don't know what the safety situation will look like. When war occurs in a country, we know that death is inevitable. We don't know if she has family remaining there if they'll still be alive for us to find," says Crystal.
If you're able to donate, Crystal encourages you to donate to reputable organizations like Hope for Orphans USA or New Horizons for Children. Both played a role in Anya's adoption process.