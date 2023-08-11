MAYFIELD, KY — This prissy gal has been patiently waiting for her new forever home and it has been more than 114 days since she was surrendered by her previous owners after they moved.
Miss Priss is a 7 year old cat at the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter. She is a mixed breed domestic short hair, and she hasn’t lived with any other animals or children.
Although the angle of her picture might make her seem grumpy she will likely warm up to you if you’re willing to make her part of your family.
Miss Priss’ adoption fee is $75, and that includes all of her vaccines and her microchip.
If you just can’t help but fall in love with Miss Priss then you can contact the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter at 270-251-0130 or click here to begin an adoption application.
It’s important to note that right now is kitten season, so most animal shelters are full and cats and kittens are in need of homes now more than any other time in the year.