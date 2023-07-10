LEXINGTON, KY — In less than 60 days Kentuckians will be able to make sports bets for the first time in Kentucky.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the announcement was made after the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Meeting on Monday where members approved emergency administrative regulations that govern sports wagering.
Gov. Andy Beshear says bringing sports wagering to the state will do more than give Kentuckians a new form of entertainment. It will bring money to the state to support pensions, and funding of education, economic development, disaster recovery, and other necessary projects.
Retail locations for betting are set to open September 7 while mobile applications for betting will open on September 28. This gap in time will allow the state to test the policy and different procedures before mobile betting becomes available.
“We have worked hard to deliver sports wagering to Kentuckians with regulations designed to protect bettors,” said Public Protection Cabinet Secretary Ray Perry. “Kentuckians can be sure that their bets are safe, their money is protected and there is effective oversight and enforcement if the law is not followed.”
Beginning on July 11 licensed Kentucky horseracing facilities will be able to apply for a retail sportsbook at their main location. Licensed facilities will also be permitted to partner with up to 3 marketing platforms for mobile wagering when it launches on September 28.
The regulations from Monday’s meeting will be posted at KHRC.ky.gov and information on sports wagering jobs are available on Kentucky’s Personnel Cabinet’s website.
Below is a list of facilities eligible to be sports betting locations.