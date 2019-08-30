DETROIT, MI -- Ford is recalling more than 550,000 trucks and SUVs in North America due to faulty seat backs. Ford says the seat backs may not have a component needed for seat strength, increasing the possibility for injuries in a crash.
The recall covers certain:
-F-150 pickups from model years 2018-2020
-Super duty trucks from model years 2019-2020
-Explorers from model years 2018-2020
-Expeditions from model years 2019-2020
-Lincoln Aviators model years 2020
All affected models have manual driver or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanisms.
Ford says they are not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the seat backs. Dealerships will inspect and replace the seats if needed. Owners are expected to be notified starting in October.