PADUCAH — Paducah police say they're getting positive feedback after installing a new camera system in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Paducah.
The aim is to keep the neighborhood safe after two recent shootings. The first shooting happened Thursday in at the intersection of Elmdale Road and Jameswood Drive. Thomas Willett, just 28 years old, was killed in that shooting. The second happened in the area of nearby Glenwood Drive on Sunday. A home was hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Police are still looking for Khalil Griffin of Murray, wanted on a murder charge in Willett’s death. Police said Griffin left the scene shortly after the shooting in the Forest Hills neighborhood last week.
Stanley Crume, who was wanted on a first-degree wanton endangerment charge in connection to the Glenwood Drive incident, turned himself in to police Wednesday morning.
Police have remote access to the video from the camera system. That means investigators can monitor the footage from several locations.
Police have also ramped up patrolling in the area. Neighbors said this is a step in the right direction.
Bradley Purchase has lived in the Forest Hills neighborhood for seven years. He's felt safe here, until now.
"It was kind of rough where we were living at, so we moved out here to be safer," Purchase said. "But now it's vice versa. We might need to move away from here now."
He feels more at ease with the portable camera trailer from the Paducah Police Department.
"It helps the parents out," Purchase said. "We've got an extra set of eyes that we don't have. And it keeps the neighborhood a little bit safer. And it'll keep people from not wanting to do what they've been doing, because we've got these extra eyes out here that will catch whoever's doing it."
Police Chief Brian Laird said the cameras will help deter crime and keep the neighborhood safer. They've ramped up patrolling here as well.
"We hope that we can put an end to it," Laird said. "And that's, like I said, they choose not to end the violence. They go somewhere else with it, because it's not welcome here in our community."
Purchase hopes this will be the last of the violence in the neighborhood. He believes the new efforts will help.
Paducah police tell me there isn't a specific time frame for how long the cameras will be out there. The department will assess the situation as crime reduces.
This is the only portable camera trailer the police department owns. They normally use it for large events like Barbecue on the River or for reoccurring crimes like these.