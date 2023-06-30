MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Sally is ready to steal your heart — and maybe a spot on your couch. She's a medium mixed breed, and is 2 years old.
Since she's been at the Humane Society for almost a year, this girl is ready for a place to call home.
Don't let her "couch potato" title fool you. We're told Sally will definitely let you know when someone is at the door.
She's mostly housebroken and has been working on commands such as 'down' and 'sit.'
Sassy's adoption fee is only $25. If you'd like to make her a part of your forever family, just call 270-443-5923 and the Humane Society will help you set up a meet and greet!