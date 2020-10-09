You can help Baloo find his forever home.
This handsome Husky and Aussie mix came to Project Hope Humane Society in Metropolis as an owner surrender.
He is six years old, so he still has plenty of love to give.
Baloo is super friendly, house broken, and would be the perfect addition to your home.
His adoption fee is $150. If you would like to find out more about Baloo, or get an application, call Project Hope at 618-638-4555. You will need to call, don't just go there because of COVID-19 precautions.