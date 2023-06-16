UNION CITY, TN — Sassy and Buddy are two dogs at the Wags and Whiskers: Safe Haven in Union City, Tennessee. Sassy is ready for adoption, and as for Buddy — he could use a helping paw!
Sassy, a 10-month-old golden doodle, is ready to find her forever family. She's full of energy and love, and is wonderful with children and other pets.
She is fully vetted and spayed. Her adoption fee is $300.
To meet Sassy, you can call 731-446-2441 or message Wags and Whiskers: Safe Haven on Facebook to set up a meet and greet.
Buddy, on the other hand, is not ready to be adopted just yet.
Buddy is 3 to 4 years old and was severely neglected, causing him to have a few health issues that must be taken care of before he can find his forever home.
He is high heart-worm positive and has a serious skin infection on his lower back. He will need two injections and other medication to treat the worms and infection, but with help from you, Buddy can get the second chance he deserves.
His treatments will cost more than $600, so the Wags and Whiskers: Safe Haven is asking for donations.
If you'd like to donate, money can be sent to the safe haven at Wags and Whiskers: Safe Haven P.O. Box 472, Union City, Tennessee, 38281, or to the Paris Veterinary Clinic at 2101 East Wood Street, Paris, Tennessee.
Their phone number is 731-642-2263. Make sure to address the mail for Buddy.