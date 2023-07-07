METROPOLIS, IL — Meet Queenie! She is a 3-year-old cat at the Project Hope Humane Society in Metropolis. Queenie is a fluffy, long-haired, gray cat. She has been fully vetted including being spayed, vaccinated, and dewormed.
She can be a little shy at first but will warm up quickly, and according to Project Hope, she is good with other cats. She was surrendered to Project Hope by her previous owners who could no longer care for her.
However, a queen should never be without a home, so Queenie has been patiently waiting for you to bring her to her forever castle.
Her adoption fee is only $50 and you can call the Project Hope Humane Society to set up a meet and greet with Queenie at 618-638-4555.