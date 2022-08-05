PADUCAH — Miss Fia is a sweet, 6 year old lab mix who was brought to the McCracken County Humane Society with one other adult dog and 11 puppies!
The MCHS says she loves to run and play and she really loves her ball!
She is definitely looking for a home with a large yard, or an owner who can give her plenty of exercise.
Miss Fia would probably do best in a one-dog family, but the MCHS thinks that with a proper introduction, she might do well with another dog too.
The McCracken County Humane Society has plenty of animals looking for forever homes!
As part of Clear the Shelters month, all animals who's names begin with the letters A - F have a discounted adoption rate until August 6.
Click here to contact the MCHS.