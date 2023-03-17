MAYFIELD, KY — Sweet Taffy is looking for her forever home. Could today be her lucky day?
Folks at the Mayfield Graves County Animal Shelter believe she's about five or six years old.
She's a mostly white hound-mix with some black coloring on her ears and nose.
She weighs about 65 pounds, but she seems to think she weighs about five when she climbs in your lap.
Taffy is up-to-date on vaccinations, tested negative for heartworms, and is microchipped. She will be spayed when she gets adopted.
Has Taffy stolen your heart?
Her adoption fee is only $50.
You can click here to fill out adoption paperwork, or call the animal shelter at (270) 251-0130.
And if you can't adopt a new pet right now, you can still help the MGCAS continue to care for all their furry friends as they expand their facility.
If you'd like to help them grow, you can sponsor a brick, yard, kennel, or room!