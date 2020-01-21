PADUCAH - It looks plain and simple. It’s a box that looks like so many others, but it’s what’s inside that really matters. A local nurse is using these boxes to help other women work though something that’s not often talked about.
“The doctor had told us that the baby didn’t have a heartbeat. Your world just kind of stops,” said Anna Davis, who lost her baby at 12 weeks in April of 2019.
It took a while before Davis’ world could start back up again.
“They tell you, ‘okay we don’t need to see you anymore,’ the same appointment that you’ve been to to check on your baby. It’s just hard going back to that and then leaving without a child, without anything.” Davis said.
Davis says it was an unexplainable grieving process. She deals with grief daily as a hospice nurse.
“You kind of have to find a way to pick up the pieces,” Davis said.
She did, and she put something beautiful together for families who grieve the same loss as her.
“I wanted to be able to help other people going through this,” Davis said. “The box is to be able to have something to reach out to other women who have been through this, to give them something tangible to touch and help their grieving process.”
The box is something for these women to call their own, to remember their child who wasn’t brought into the world. Davis founded the non-profit, ‘Forget Me Not Keepsake Box.’ The box that she would've wanted while coping with her miscarriage.
“You can go to it, you could look at it, you can have those memories,” Davis said.
Each one contains special items – a journal to write down thoughts, memories or prayers, tissues, a candle, a special necklace, and a list of resources and local support groups for families to reach out to.
“It’s just something that reminds them that that will always be there for that baby,” said Billie Culver, a labor and delivery nurse at Mercy Health.
“We try to be as involved with that family as that family wants us to be,” said Culver. She says they see 10 to 15 miscarriages per year. Culver experiences every raw emotion these families go through. She’s handed out a couple of Keepsake boxes within the last year.
“Sometimes, it’s not always, ‘hey, I’m giving you this box,’ you sit down and cry with the patient, let them know that we have feelings, too,” Culver said. “It isn’t just their loss, it’s our loss, as well.”
Culver says families are truly appreciative of their keepsakes.
“They don’t realize the things that are in there and what they’ll mean to them eventually,” Culver said. “Something they can hold onto forever that will never forget about.”
It’s a loss that Davis will carry with her for the rest of her life. Now, she keeps her unborn child’s memory alive by keeping it around her neck, or safe in her keepsake box.
“Even with new pregnancies and new children, still, you never forget a child that you would’ve had,” Davis said.
Davis says the boxes are meant to be simple on the outside, so you can turn the box into whatever you’d like it to be.
If you’re seeking professional help on dealing with a miscarriage – here is a list of local support groups:
If you’d like to donate to the Forget Me Not Keepsake Program, click here.