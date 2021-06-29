CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY– The former athletic director and football coach at Christian County High School has been charged in connection to theft charges.
Steve Lovelace, who has been coaching football at Paducah Tilghman since April, was arrested Monday, according to yoursportsedge.com. He resigned from Christian County High School on March 16.
Lovelace faces charges of theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500 and theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $10,000.
The indictment alleges Lovelace converted over $500, but less than $10,000, in funds or checks from the Christian County High School Football Booster Club/Quarterback Club. It adds that the unlawful conversion was for his personal use, with the “intent to benefit himself or another not entitled thereto.” The charge is a class C felony.
The indictment also alleges Lovelace unlawfully converted $10,000 in cash and checks that belonged in the high school. These funds are also believed to be used for Lovelace's personal use. The charge is a class C felony.
Lovelace will face charges in Christian County Shirt.