Former U.S. ambassador Kelly Craft was asked over the weekend about a potential run for Kentucky governor.
Craft, a Republican, was born in the state and attended the University of Kentucky.
Asked by CNN anchor and fellow Kentucky native Pamela Brown during a Sunday interview about the possibility of a gubernatorial run in her home state, Craft did not give a definitive answer.
Instead, she asked Brown: "You know what? Are you a registered voter in Kentucky? Are you a registered voter? I am exploring all avenues of where I can be best suited to move Kentucky forward."
Craft said the state needs to focus on the education of children and their mental health during the pandemic.
She also says the state's economy is an issue, too, pointing to COVID-19 restrictions for businesses.
"We need to bring Americans, Kentuckians back to work," Craft said. "And I can tell you when I was negotiating NAFTA, USMCA, Kentuckians love to work, and we need to bring them back to work."
Before serving as UN ambassador under former President Donald Trump, Craft was the U.S. ambassador to Canada.
Craft, who is from Glasgow, Kentucky, is the wife of coal mining executive Joe Craft.
She said since returning to Kentucky, she said she and her husband have been "very much engaged in the Craft Academy, which is our academy at Morehead State University for juniors and seniors in high school."
Craft said she and her husband are also "really, really engaged in 2022 in making certain that Kevin McCarthy is speaker of the House and Senator McConnell is majority leader of the Senate."