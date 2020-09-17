CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A former ambulance service director in west Kentucky was sentenced to six years in prison on multiple drug charges.
Former Carlisle County Ambulance Service Director John Curtis was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to theft of a controlled substance under $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance on the first offense and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Curtis was originally charged with 16 counts of each of those charges. In March, the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said Curtis was charged after an ambulance service employee reported "suspicious behavior" to the sheriff's office.
The employee told the sheriff's office Curtis was behaving in a way that led the employee to believe Curtis may have been using narcotics. The employee also became suspicious because of "the lack of fentanyl supply at the ambulance service," the sheriff's office said in a March news release.
The sheriff's office said investigators examined the medical supplies at the ambulance service, and a review of documents provided by the Carlisle County Judge Executive's Office showed that drugs that should have been there were missing. Curtis was interviewed by investigators, and the sheriff's office said he admitted to stealing and using the drugs.