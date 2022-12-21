PADUCAH — Bonnie Schrock, who recently retired as vice president and chief operating officer of Baptist Health Paducah, has joined the board of directors of Lifeline Recovery Center, the residential substance abuse treatment program announced Wednesday.
Schrock left Baptist Health Paducah after 30 years at the hospital, working as an executive in marketing, patient services and human resources, Lifeline notes. Many Local 6 viewers will remember seeing her on their screens as a news anchor and reporter from 1983 to 1992, with a break in 1986 when she worked as a physician liaison at Charter Hospital. While she was with Charter Hospital, Lifeline says Schrock conducted seminars for work sites on alcohol and chemical dependency.
“Bonnie brings a wealth of executive experience and a passion for improving the health of people in our region,” Lifeline Board Chair Steve Powless said in a statement included in Wednesday's announcement. “Lifeline is honored to have her expertise and heart on our board."
Other members of the board include treasurer Dr. Jeffrey Taylor, Rev. Bernice Belt, Missy Eckenberg, Terry Haas, Robert L. Hill, Kenny Hunt, Sonia Osman, Todd Trimble, Mike Zimmerman and executive director Ashley Miller.