MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — David Boggs is in the McCracken County Jail Tuesday night. The former Barbecue on the River executive director was arrested in South Carolina last month, about a year and a half after he was reported missing in Paducah.
Boggs is accused of stealing nearly $25,000 from Barbecue on the River. Investigators were able to track him down in Columbia, South Carolina, where he was arrested and jailed in the Lexington County Detention Center. In a South Caroline courtroom on June 1, Boggs waived his extradition to Kentucky.
Boggs is in the McCracken County Jail, the jail's roster shows. The roster shows that Boggs was taken into custody by Paducah police on June 6, and his bond has been set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing for Boggs is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.