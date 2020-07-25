MARTIN, TN - Brick academic buildings are something almost every college campus in the United States has. For James Vinson, the buildings on UT Martin's campus, and the bricks they're made of are part of his personal history.
"Our brick team that we had, of course we started that back in 90, and we ended up in 2000 and something we quit," Vinson said.
In 1957, James Vinson helped lay brick for several buildings on UT Martin's campus. During some renovation's to some of the academic buildings crews found a brick Vinson signed that year. Dana Hagen, the school's project coordinator for maintenance, goes to church with Vinson and gave him his signed brick.
"The contractor called me and said, 'I found something you might want to keep,'" Hagen said. "And I went over there and got it, and I couldn't believe what I saw on the tile that it had the name of someone I knew!"
Vinson is excited to be able to show off his contribution to the campus to his family.
"Just for my family to realize about what I did and everything. They can look back and say, 'well he done this and he done that.' So they can see part of it now," Vinson said.
One of his proudest contributions to the campus is the sign on University Street.
"Now I see it every time I come into Martin, and I always look over here at it whenever I come by. My wife will say, "there's your sign!'" Vinson said. "That's the way we look at it."
Every brick he put down, is a part of his legacy with the school. Vinson and Hagan say they are both thankful for the crew who found the brick and got it back into his possession.