CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Police Department says a former officer with the department has been charged with domestic assault.
The police department says Kelvin D. Robinson was arrested Tuesday in an alleged domestic violence incident that happened outside the Cape Girardeau city limits. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed domestic assault charges against Robinson on Wednesday.
Robinson had resigned from the police department about six days before he was arrested, and the police department says he has not worked for the department since he submitted his resignation. The police department also says Robinson will not be working there in the future.
Before he resigned, Robinson worked for the Cape Girardeau Police Department for 11 years.
"The Cape Girardeau Police Department takes all allegations of employee misconduct seriously," Police Chief Wes Blair said in a statement Wednesday evening. "We are deeply disappointed that a police officer was involved in an incident of domestic violence. We have no tolerance for, nor will we ignore domestic violence regardless of who the offender is or where they may be employed."
According to the Cape Girardeau County Jail roster, Robinson was charged with second-degree domestic assault, and his bond was set at $10,000.