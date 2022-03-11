LYON COUNTY, KY — A grand jury in Lyon County, Kentucky indicted a former caregiver on a charge of murder in connection to the 2021 death of an elderly woman in his care, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says.
The jury handed down the indictment earlier this week, and 51-year-old William D. Hammonds was served with the indictment warrant on Tuesday. The Kuttawa man is accused of killing 80-year-old Virginia Bozarth in her Lyon County home in October of 2021.
When he was arrested last year, Hammonds was originally charged with wantonly abusing or neglecting an adult.
The charge came after deputies and EMS responders were called to the home on Kentucky 295, north of Kuttawa. Responders arrived at the home to find Bozarth malnourished, dehydrated and septic. The sheriff's office says she also had life-threatening injuries, and she was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. However, the woman died at the hospital the next morning.
Hammonds' bond has been set at $1 million, the sheriff's office says. He is jailed in the Crittenden County Detention Center pending arraignment in Lyon County Circuit Court.