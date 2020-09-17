CHICAGO (WMAQ) — A former Illinois social worker has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the tragic death of 5-year-old A.J. Freund.
Andrew Polovin appeared before a judge Thursday after being released on bond last week.
Polovin is charged with two felony counts of endangering the life of a child and one count of reckless conduct.
Freund was found wrapped in plastic and buried in a remote location after his parents reported him missing in 2019.
Polovin oversaw the child's case when he worked for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Freund's mother pleaded guilty to charges last month and was sentenced to 35 years in jail.
The child's father has also been arrested and is working with authorities on a plea deal.