CALVERT CITY, KY — A former Calvert City employee will now serve on its city council after the local governing body held a special called meeting this week.
Former Calvert City Clerk and Treasurer Ralph Howard was appointed to serve on the council Wednesday. Howard will serve the final two years of Gene Colburn's term. The city council chose Colburn to serve as mayor after Mayor Lynn Jones passed away in January.
The city council selected Howard from among seven people submitted letters expressing their interest in the open council seat. In a news release announcing Howard's appointment, the city says he has lived there for 47 years, and served as clerk/treasurer for 12.
"Calvert City has had great leadership. You just have to look around town to see the evidence. I am proud of the progress we've made over the years," Howard said in a statement included in the news release.
The city says Howard will be sworn in at a later date, which has not yet been set.