A federal jury has convicted a former Louisville corrections officer of using excessive force against a detainee.
The jury found 32-year-old Darrell Taylor used unlawful force when he brutally assaulted a pretrial detainee in the Louisville jail. In a news release about the conviction, the Justice Department says the inmate suffered serious injuries because of the attack, including a broken and displaced jaw. Louisville NBC News affiliate WAVE-TV reports that the inmate, Brandon Robertson, also had a broken cheekbone and a lacerated lip.
WAVE reports that video shows Taylor grab Robertson by the shirt and throw him to the ground before punching him repeatedly until he was knocked unconscious. When Robertson's body went limp, WAVE reports, Taylor flipped him around and slammed his head face-first on the concrete floor.
A lawyer representing Taylor claimed Robertson called the corrections officer a racial slur before the attack, WAVE reports. But, corrections policy and the law do not allow use of force in response to verbal insults. The Justice Department says Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Director Jerry Collins testified that Taylor's use of force was inconsistent with the training LMDC officers receive.
“Every person in our nation’s jails and prisons has the right to be free from excessive force by corrections officers,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement released Friday. Clarke is with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “With its verdict, the jury makes clear that corrections officers will be held accountable for beating and abusing the people in their custody," she said.
In another statement released Friday, Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen for the FBI Louisville Field Office said it is part of the FBI's mission to protect citizens' civil rights, including the rights of inmates.
“Taylor violated the trust placed in him as a Corrections Officer when he violently attacked B.H. Criminal behavior such as this must be punished,” Cohen said.
A sentencing hearing for Taylor is scheduled for Jan. 25. The maximum sentence he could face for the conviction is 10 years in prison.