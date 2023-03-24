Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in southern Illinois, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Pulaski. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Marshall and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi and New Madrid. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 742 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Mayfield, Metropolis, New Madrid, Calvert City, Hickman, Vienna, Clinton, La Center, Bardwell, Wickliffe, Lone Oak, Reidland, Towosahgy State Historic Site, Big Oak Tree State Park, Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site, Brookport, Salem, Barlow and Golconda. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Total rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches are expected across the watch area. Locally up to 5 inches is possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks, streams, and roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&