PADUCAH — After three years of development, a new attraction is coming to Paducah — setting up shop in the former Fleming Furniture building on Hinkleville Road.
Owners say the indoor entertainment facility — named Atomic City, Paducah's Family Fun Center — will offer electric go carts, laser tag, mini glow golf, arcades, a kid's play area, birthday party rooms and food. The 44,000-square-foot complex will also include Pierce Productions TV Studio and store front.
Atomic City partner Jeff Pierce says they plan to open by the end of the year, but the COVID-19 pandemic may impact the start date.
"We are not going to open if it's not safe," Pierce says. "We're going to go by the guidelines of the state and the country to keep everybody safe. If we have to wait another month, we'll wait another month or two. Whatever it takes, we're going to be safe at Atomic City."
In a news release about the entertainment complex, Pierce and co-owners John Perry, Sharolette Pierce, Brian Pickett and Susan Pickett say they are "super excited to create jobs for Paducah and the surrounding areas.
The owners say you can follow Atomic City's Facebook page for updates on when the facility will open and when they will begin hiring.