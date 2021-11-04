PADUCAH — A former Fort Campbell soldier was sentenced to more than five years in prison after he was convicted of child pornography possession.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky says that in April of 2020, 24-year-old Chase Bowman-Raines of Oak Grove, Kentucky, was found to be in possession of multiple image and videos depicting child pornography.
Prosecutors say the images and videos were uncovered during an investigation that included multiple search warrants, including a search of Bowman-Raines' home. The investigation began after authorities received multiple online tips about Bowman-Raines concerning child pornography.
“Fighting child exploitation is a priority in the Western District of Kentucky and we will continue to lead the effort to identify, locate, arrest, and prosecute those who sexually exploit the most vulnerable of victims, our children," Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett said in a statement Monday.
Bowman-Raines was sentenced Wednesday. He is ineligible for parole because he was convicted of a federal charge. Once his 70-month prison sentence is complete, he faces 15 years of supervised release.