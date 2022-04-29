FULTON, KY — A former Fulton, Kentucky, code enforcement officer pleaded guilty to a misconduct charge stemming from a suspicious fire that happened in 2018.
Bobby Keith Curlin pleaded guilty this week to one count of second-degree official misconduct regarding a suspicious fire that happened in June of 2018 on Walnut Street in Fulton.
Curlin was originally charged with 13 counts, including one count of second-degree arson, one count of first-degree criminal mischief, one count of menacing, one count of witness tampering and nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer. He was initially tried in 2019, but that trial ended in a hung jury.
He was sentence to 90-days behind bars, but that sentence was probated for two years. That means he won't have to serve those 90 days unless he violates the terms of his two-year probation, which began Thursday.