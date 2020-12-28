FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Fulton County community is remembering a former teacher, coach, superintendent and Judge Executive.
Harold Garrison died on Christmas Day at 86 years old.
A private graveside service is being held for him Monday, Dec. 28 at the Hickman City Cemetery with Bro. Tom Quimby officiating.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the First Baptist Church, 205 E. Moulton St., Hickman, KY 42050 or make a donation to a charity of your choice in his name.
