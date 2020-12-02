PADUCAH — The former GenCanna building in downtown Paducah has been sold to a Florida based investment group called the CO Holding Company LLC. It was sold in early November for $1,050,000.
For the past two years, the building has been owned by hemp manufacturing company GenCanna. GenCanna said it had plans to turn the building into a light manufacturing facility, but it never did anything with the building. After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, GenCanna was forced to sell the building.
Local realtor Ben Sirk is working to find a tenant for the building. He says he's in the early stages of listing the building for lease.
The former GenCanna building was included in the city of Paducah's application for a tax increment financing district downtown. A TIF district allows a local governing body to keep a portion of the state sales tax generated in the district for a period of time. Now that the former GenCanna building has sold, it's unclear who or what will move in the building, or how it'll impact the proposed TIF district.
"The former GenCanna building is important to be able to reap the most a TIF revenues that is potential, potentially generated out of this site," says Paducah Downtown Development Specialist Katie Axt.
Axt says getting someone in the building is important for the TIF, so the city can keep more of the tax revenue that is invested in the building. She says the building isn’t a make or break factor though. Axt says the city will move forward with the TIF even if the building is empty at first.
"The TIF is going to move forward whether or not something happens in that building or if it takes longer than expected," Axt said. "Plans change, and this TIF is a 20-year plan, so you know, over time there might be differences in the types of uses or the level of investment."
The Paducah TIF district isn't a done deal, either. The city is still awaiting final approval from the state. The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority is responsible for approving TIF districts. KEDFA is set to meet later this month, and could possibly discuss Paducah's proposed TIF. Axt says at this point, final approval for the TIF district probably won't come by the end of this year.
"Final approval and executing the documents is probably more likely in early 2021," says Axt.
Axt says the city will monitor who moves into the building and adjust its TIF investment projections accordingly. Sirk says he hopes to have the building fully listed for lease by the end of this week.