PADUCAH — Kentucky Career Centers are helping former Genova employees get back on their feet.
The Paducah facility laid off 120 people last December. Former employees were invited to a rapid response meeting in Paducah on Thursday.
They learned how to further their education, the resources available for them, and how to land their next job.
Former employee Doug Reddee said he is dealing with a lot, so finding a job is a priority.
"Personally, my wife has had some medical issues, I've had two or three surgeries to deal with, trying to take care of a home, trying to take care of animals, trying to find a job," said Reddee. "There's help here, with the unemployment office and career center, but there are requirements to it, you have to follow the requirements, jump through the right hoops at the right time."
The rapid response representatives also mentioned location training for employees.
If you are a former employee with questions about your job search, you can call Kentucky Career Center Hopkinsville at 270-889-6509.