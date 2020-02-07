PADUCAH — A group of former Genova Products employees who were laid off last year are suing the vinyl plumbing products manufacturer for back pay and benefits they say they are owed.
In December, Genova employees told Local 6 they were temporarily laid off throughout the month of November, but they learned in December that the layoffs would be indefinite. In a news release sent in December, the company claimed a shortage of raw materials was behind the indefinite layoff, which affected more than 100 people. In that news release, the company said its objective was to eventually resume normal operations. But, the company announced in January that it would be closing the Paducah facility on Commerce Drive, and that Genova has a potential buyer.
The class action lawsuit — filed Friday in the Paducah division of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky — revolves around the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires employers to provide notice 60 days before plant closings and mass layoffs that affect 100 or more employees. When Genova announced it would sent out WARN notices in January, the company said it was doing so under the faltering company exception, which applies to companies that "sought new capital or business in order to stay open and where giving notice would ruin the opportunity to get the new capital or business." That exception applies to plant closures, but not mass layoffs.
The lawsuit claims Genova violated the WARN Act by failing to provide employees with required notice before they were laid off. The suit says the employees are entitled to damages for their back pay and associated benefits for each day after the 60 days passed with no notice.
The suit alleges:
"Defendant willfully violated the federal WARN Act by failing to provide the required notice. Defendant failed to pay Plaintiffs and other similarly-situated employees their respective wages, salary, commissions, bonuses, accrued holiday pay, and accrued vacation for sixty (60) working days following their respective terminations, and failed to make the pension and/or 401(k) contributions, provide other employee benefits under ERISA, and pay their medical expenses for sixty (60) calendar days from and after the dates of their respective terminations."
The class included in the lawsuit contains more than 100 people who once worked at the Paducah plant.
The suit asks for compensatory damages "equal at least to the amounts provided by the WARN Act," as well as attorney fees and other costs incurred by the legal action.
