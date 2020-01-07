GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Former Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney David Hargrove has been charged with misuse of funds, Kentucky State Police say.
Hargrove is accused of using public funds to pay for personal expenses, KSP announced in a news release Tuesday. Hargrove served as commonwealth's attorney in Graves County until Jan. 1.
The release says Hargrove is accused of making multiple unauthorized withdrawals from court ordered forfeiture funds. Investigators obtained multiple subpoenas over several months that KSP says uncovered evidence of multiple instances in which Hargrove took money from those funds for non-qualifying expenses.
After hearing testimony from a KSP detective on Monday, the release says a Franklin County grand jury indicted Hargrove on a count of abuse of public trust of more than $10,000, which is a class C felony. KSP says Hargrove was served with a criminal summons Tuesday.
Hargrove has been ordered to appear in Franklin County Circuit Court on Jan. 31. KSP says the case was moved out of Graves County to Franklin County because of Hargrove's previous role as Graves County commonwealth's attorney.
Current Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp released a statement to Local 6 regarding the charges against Hargrove. Kemp writes that he "became aware of a troubling matter" shortly after taking office. "After much thought and careful consideration, I felt obligated to report the matter to the Kentucky State Police and the Attorney General's Office." Other than reporting that "troubling matter," Kemp says his office has had no involvement in the investigation into Hargrove.
Kemp's full statement:
Local 6 reached out to Hargrove's attorney, Mark Bryant, for a comment. Bryant replied with a text message saying, "I have no comment at the present time. We are investigating the case and will continue to do so. Our client has a constitutional right to a presumption of innocence. Until the case is ripe for disposition we have nothing to say."