GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A former Graves County Deputy Jailer has been arrested for promoting contraband within the jail.
"It is the intent of Graves County Jail/Restricted Custody Center to always be upfront and honest with the citizens of Graves County about things that occur inside the agency," Graves County Jailer George Workman says in a news release. "I therefore want to pass along information to the community that we feel the citizens should know. Today we have one such incident."
Workman says former Graves County Deputy Jailer 22-year-old Darian Smith, of Metropolis, Illinois, was arrested on two counts of promoting contraband in the second degree.
Workman says the jail's internal affairs investigators began an investigation after finding out Smith had been bringing contraband into the jail. The investigation ended Monday with Smith saying he had in fact brought tobacco and vape juice into the jail on two separate occasions and supplied them to inmates, according to Workman.
Workman says a warrant was obtained and Smith was arrested on Tuesday by a Graves County Deputy.
"We hope that the citizens of Graves County understand that we will not tolerate such actions by deputies of this agency and will investigate to the fullest extent any such complaints," Walker says. "We would like to thank our internal affairs investigators, Graves County Sheriff's Office and Graves County Attorney John Cunningham for all their assistance in this matter."