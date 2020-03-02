GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- A former ROTC volunteer at Graves County High School is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.
Robert Soto turned himself in to Kentucky State Police last week after being indicted for having inappropriate communication with a student.
He is being charged with prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor.
Kentucky State Police started their investigation back in December after being contacted by the high school.
Soto was a non-paid volunteer with the Jr. ROTC program.
We'll let you know what happens in court on Monday.