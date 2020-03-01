GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- A former volunteer for the Graves County High School Jr. ROTC program has been charged with having inappropriate communication with a student.
43-year-old Robert Soto turned himself in last week.
On December 5, 2019, Kentucky State Police were contacted by the school on allegations that Soto had inappropriate communication with a student.
On February 14, a Graves County Grand Jury indicted Soto on one count of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor.
After turning himself in last week, Soto was taken to the Graves County Detention Center.
Soto is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.