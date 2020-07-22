GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Judge Tony Kitchen sentenced former Graves County Jailer Randy Haley to 30 days of home incarceration. Haley pleaded guilty to menacing earlier this year, ultimately admitted to using a Taser to intentionally injure an inmate in 2017.
Kitchen found Haley guilty of menacing and originally wanted Haley to spend 5 days in jail, and to be conditionally discharged for 40 days. Haley’s attorney asked the judge to consider Haley be on home incarceration for 15 days, instead of five days in jail, but if not, to find a jail where he would be “safe” and have his numerous medical needs taken care of.
The judge ultimately decided on 30 days of home incarceration and will be conditionally discharged the remaining 15 days.
Prior to Haley’s sentencing, the judge said there is video of the event, which never came into evidence since the case didn’t go to trial. Kitchen said if Haley had tased inmate James Stovall 12 times, then he probably should have been found guilty of second-degree assault.
But, Kitchen said, they didn’t have all the evidence, so he didn’t want to make that determination. Kitchen says Haley did admit that he placed Stovall in a reasonable apprehension of physical injury and the court “can see no reasonable justification of that.”
Haley’s attorney said some of Haley’s medical issues include diabetes, coronary artery disease, hypertension and he has a history of heart attack and stroke. His attorney also said Haley has an insulin pump that needs close monitoring and management that’s important to his health. Haley’s daily medications, his attorney says, must be given and monitored to ensure he doesn’t suffer from any further health risk or problems.
Stovall said he doesn’t want to see Haley in jail. Stovall said all he wanted was to have Haley admit he was trying to hurt him. “Other than that, you can send him home, judge. Jail is no place for him, I don’t want to see him in here, I don’t want him to be sent somewhere where someone can take advantage of him. It’s not a good thing for him. I don’t mind, I don’t care, I just want him to admit it.”
The judge and attorneys told Stovall when Haley entered the plea earlier this year, Haley admitted it, but Stovall was not in attendance.