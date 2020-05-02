GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A well known member of the Graves County community has died Saturday.
Former Graves County School Board member Kevin Curtsinger died Saturday afternoon at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, the Graves County Sheriff's Office shared via its official Facebook page. He was 57 years old.
The sheriff's office said Curtsinger was "An icon in our community, and a friend to so many," and asked the community to "Please keep Kevin’s family in your thoughts and prayers."
Speaking with Local 6, Graves County Schools spokesman Paul Schaumburg said: “Kevin served for many years, and very well. He put a great deal of effort into his service, and I believe that at the heart, Kevin had the best interest of the students of Graves County in his efforts.”
“He was a wonderful person," Schaumburg said. "And again, he had the best interest of the children of Graves County at heart. I am incredibly saddened to hear of his passing ... I think this is a sad day for everyone in Graves County Schools.”
Graves County School Board member and Kentucky School Board Association president Ronnie Holmes said Curtsinger joined the school board in the mid-90s, and served for 16 years.
"Kevin was a very active school board member, and he worked his hardest to make it better for kids. And a lot of the things we have today are initiatives that he started," Holmes said — initiatives like the Performing Arts Center and the football stadium. Holmes said Curtsinger was also instrumental in getting elementary schools built in the district.
“The best thing you could say about Kevin was he truly was a friend to education in Graves County," Holmes told Local 6. And that didn't stop once his time on the school board ended.
Holmes is in his 36th year on the Graves County School Board, and he said even after Curtsinger left the board, he was always concerned about the school system, and he would call Holmes to talk about the latest goings-on.
And more than that, he was a friend.
"Kevin was a good man," Holmes said. "He loved to laugh. He was always enjoying life," and "He liked to see people have a good time."
Curtsinger, who was from Wingo, was also an Allstate Insurance Agent, a former president of the Rotary Club of Mayfield and a volunteer firefighter.
As news of his passing spread, members of the Graves County community shared their memories of him via social media.
In a post to the Wingo Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, Chief Sherri Jones wrote:
"With deeply saddened hearts, the Wingo Volunteer Fd lost one of its longest serving members today. Firefighter, Kevin Curtsinger, was one of the most dedicated members our department has ever known. He was our historian, he could tell you when the department started, its first members, and even the first fire truck we ever had. He was our politician, talking with Congressmen and Representatives to help get money for our department for equipment. He was the guy you knew was coming with a tanker. He was our daytime guy, when most of us where at work, talking to dispatch to get other departments in route for help. He was a great man and leaves mighty big shoes to fill. There was no other person like Kevin. He was kind-hearted, determined and courageous. We will miss you Kevin, but we have it from here brother. Rest In Peace 9107."
Brown Funeral Home in Wingo is handling the funeral arrangements, which are incomplete Saturday night. To see the obituary page for Kevin Curtsinger or to leave a message of sympathy, click here to visit the Brown Funeral Homes website.