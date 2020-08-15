(CNN) — Former Illinois Gov. James R. Thompson died Friday night at the age of 84, CNN affiliate WLS reported.
Citing the family, WLS reported that Thompson was receiving treatment and recovering at a rehabilitation center in downtown Chicago when "he suddenly was stricken and passed Friday evening."
The Republican governor was the longest-serving governor in the state of Illinois. Thompson was first elected governor of Illinois in 1976 and was reelected to four consecutive terms, ending his time in office in January 1991.
Current Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statement, saying: "On behalf of the entire state of Illinois, MK and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Governor Jim Thompson. As the longest-serving governor in Illinois history, 'Big Jim' was known to treat people he encountered with kindness and decency. He dedicated himself to building positive change for Illinois, and he set an example for public service of which Illinoisans should be proud. He will be remembered and revered as one of the titans in the history of state government."
Former Gov. Pat Quinn also released a statement about Thompson's death, saying"
"From the time he signed the Political Honesty Initiative – to stop legislative conflicts of interest, double dipping, and advance pay for politicians – when he was first running for Governor in 1976, Gov. Jim Thompson stood for cleaning up corruption in Illinois politics and government. As US Attorney, he brought to justice scores of corrupt public officials. As Governor of Illinois for a record 14 years, Jim Thompson always remained true to his conscience and convictions. Jim Thompson generously helped me when I was Governor of Illinois from 2009 to 2015. For the past four decades, he has strengthened the annual conference of US midwest states and the people and businesses of Japan, an international legacy of friendship that created and maintained thousands of jobs in Illinois. The people of Illinois owe a permanent debt of gratitude to Gov. James R. 'Big Jim' Thompson. May God rest his eternal soul.”