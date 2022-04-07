GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Marco Sanchez, the former inmate who rescued people from the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory the night of Dec. 10, was released from jail in March. He's been working as a maintenance man and living at a local nonprofit since then.
"For the inmates, it's not so much what they're going to do when in there but what they can make of themselves when they get out," says Sanchez.
It's been more than a month since his release, and Sanchez says he's made something of himself thanks to the work he's doing as a handy man.
"It feels great with some sense of responsibility and trust. It just feels great," says Sanchez.
He was eager to show us Camp Graves and talk about his future plans. He's helping them with their tiny house project to assist victims of the tornado and others in the Graves County community with long-term housing. Marco is even getting one of his own. He's going to call it "spark of hope."
"Sometimes someone says the right thing or the right words and it inspires you. It makes you want do good and that's what it takes. I keep saying that. I'm just doing really good," says Sanchez.
Camp Graves is working on adding more tiny homes to the property, but they need help from the community. If you would like to volunteer, you can call Micah Seavers at 270-970-4107 or visit their Facebook page.