GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Authorities have arrested a man who helped save lives at Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after the building was struck by an EF-4 tornado in December. The man, Marco Sanchez, was an inmate in the Graves County Restricted Custody Center working in the factory when it collapsed the night of Dec. 10. Despite the fact that Sanchez himself was injured in the collapse, he helped rescue several people from the rubble.
In February, Sanchez received an award from the Graves County Sheriff's Office for his heroism that night. That same month, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden helped reunite Sanchez with members of his family. He was released from jail in March. After he was released, he began working for a local nonprofit.
Sanchez was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the second offense and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Christian County Jail.