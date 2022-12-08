MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Former Judge Jamie Jameson has filed a lawsuit against his election opponent, incoming Judge Andrea Moore, following his loss in the 2022 general election, asking for the election to be voided on the grounds that Moore engaged in "unfair, untrue, and misleading tactics" to boost her chances of defeating him.
In the lawsuit, Jameson claims Moore — who won the election and secured her position as the circuit court judge for the 42nd Judicial District — conspired with multiple people to carry out a "plot" to misuse the Judicial Conduct Commission to damage his credibility.
Before the general election, the Judicial Conduct Commission charged Jameson with several counts of misconduct and ordered that he be removed from the bench and disqualified from the November election. Jameson's name remained on the ballot, with Jameson stating he planned to follow through with an appeal of the JCC's orders.
Jameson claims one of Moore's alleged coconspirators was public defender Amy Hardwood-Jackson. According to Jameson, attorney Lisa DeRenard testified under oath at an August hearing that Hardwood-Jackson told DeRenard about plan to file dozens of complaints against Jameson with the Judicial Conduct Commission. According to the testimony, Jameson says, Moore wanted to boost her campaign and damage Jameson's reputation near the time of the election by claiming that Jameson had multiple complaints against him.
According to Jameson, Moore later posted on social media that Jameson had "45 complaints against him," which he claims was her "carrying out this part of the plan" he and his attorneys "warned the JCC about for several months."
Jameson also accuses Moore's campaign of possibly accepting financial donations from a corporation or partnership, based on an anonymous report he says was received.
Additionally, Jameson says Moore made "hundreds of misleading and even patently false statements and representations to voters throughout the 2022 primary and general election cycle that she know to be inaccurate or untrue."
Jameson makes numerous other accusations in the suit, including:
- That Moore and some of her supporters "threatened, intimidated, and harassed" his supporters throughout Marshall and Calloway counties.
- That Moore's campaign manager "inappropriately engaged" individuals by telling them exaggerated and untrue statements about Jameson in order to damage his reputation.
- That Moore and her family placed hundreds of political signs in yards across Marshall and Calloway counties without getting permission from property owners.
- That Moore and her supporters made "false and exaggerated claims" that Jameson "physically abused every female within reach for 20 years."
- That Moore claimed she had more experience than Jameson, claiming he has never been "lead counsel" on a jury trial. Jameson says he has been lead counsel in multiple jury and bench trials in two Kentucky Circuits.
Jameson requests the results of the Nov. 8 election between himself and Moore be voided, that Moore "comply with the law and canons of judicial ethics throughout the new election," and that Moore and her supporters cease "engaging in any unfair campaign tactics."