MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Former 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson has agreed to the dismissal of his lawsuit challenging the results of the 2022 election in which he lost to current 42nd Circuit Court Judge Andrea Moore.
During a short hearing in Marshall County Circuit Court on Monday, Jameson told Christian County Circuit Judge John Atkins he'd reached an agreement with Moore's attorneys, The Paducah Sun reports.
During the hearing, the judge said the order to dismiss the case would be written and filed, The Sun reports, and a docket sheet confirms the agreement was reached.
Jameson announced the lawsuit against Moore in December, following his Nov. 8 election loss. A few days before Election Day, the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission declared Jameson unfit for office and disqualified him from the election after finding him guilty of misconduct. His name remained on the ballot, but Moore defeated him by more than 1,700 votes.
In the lawsuit, Jameson claimed Moore was part of a "plot" to use the JCC to damage his credibility before the election. He accused her of making misleading statements to voters during the election cycle and of possibly receiving improper campaign donations.
Speaking with Local 6 back in December, Moore said everything in the lawsuit was false. "I think it's very unfortunate that he can't get past the fact that, you know, he did lose the election," Moore said. "I'm focused on serving Marshall and Calloway counties, and that's where my focus will remain."