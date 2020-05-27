MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — After Battling cancer, a well-known and well-respected former judge died Wednesday morning. Jeff Hines had an esteemed career as assistant county attorney, assistant commonwealth's attorney, district court judge and circuit court judge in McCracken County.
Hines was also chief circuit court judge. He presided over the Heath High School shooting case. His colleagues and friends are remembering him fondly.
Attorney Mark Bryant recalls how much Hines cared about others. "And one thing I learned about Jeff was he has a servant heart. And that’s what he spent a lifetime doing was serving the public," Bryant says.
McCracken County Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach recalled Hines' compassion as well. "Thing about him is is that he was a person with a big heart," Kaltenbach says.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer recalls Hines' lively personality. "He was a fun-loving kind of a character," Clymer says. "He liked to tell stories, and he had some stories."
"Do you know what? I think of Jeff, I just laugh, because Jeff was really, really funny and had a great sense of humor," Bryant says.
"He can turn a phrase," Kaltenbach says.
Clymer says being a judge can be a formal, stiff task, but "there are times when you can have a little fun, too."
For example, Hines once said in the courtroom: "The carnival left town on Saturday afternoon, and the big top's not hanging over McCracken County Courthouse."
"He liked to cut up a little bit at the appropriate time," Clymer recalls.
"He would take a break and smoke a cigarette and see who was coming in and out of the courthouse," Kaltenbach says.
Bryant remembers those moments, too. "When Jeff and I would go back in his office quarters in back, he’d have the doors shut and he'd be sitting right next to the window. Had the window open, and he’d be firing one up and blowing it out the window so nobody could smell it inside the courthouse," Bryant says. "I’d look up there, and the judge would be sitting there with a smile on his face, and it was really funny."
Kaltenbach says Hines' way with words was known outside of McCracken County as well. "Paul Harvey quoted him about the man in the black dress. 'Never argue with with a man in a black dress.' He said that, and I think it was it was quoted in a local media."
"In fact," Clymer says, "he had a license plate on his old pickup truck that said 'man in a black dress.'"
"He will be missed in our community," Bryant says.
"His picture's upstairs in the circuit courtroom," Clymer says. "Mine's up there too, so maybe I’ll wander up there. I'll wander up there and say hi sometime."