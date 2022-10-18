LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary and lawmaker has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape.
The Fayette County indictment returned last week says former state Rep. John Tilley is accused of having sex with a woman who could not consent because she was physically helpless.
Tilley was arrested in August and posted bond.
Tilley’s attorney, Steve Schroering, told news outlets when Tilley was arrested that his client is innocent and turned himself in.
Arraignment is set for Oct. 28.
Tilley served as Justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary from December 2015 through 2019 under Gov. Matt Bevin. He previously served as a Democratic state lawmaker from Hopkinsville.