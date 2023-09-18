Former Kentucky Gov. Brereton C. Jones has died at the age of 84, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday via social media.
"I was sad to learn that former Governor and Lieutenant Gov. Brereton Jones has passed away. Gov. Jones was a dedicated leader and a distinguished thoroughbred owner who worked to strengthen Kentucky for our families. Please join Britainy and me in praying for Libby and his family," Beshear said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon. The governor said Jones' family has asked for privacy, but more information will be released in the coming days.
Jones, a Democrat, served as governor from 1991 to 1995. He previously served as lieutenant governor from 1987 to 1991. Originally from West Virginia, he began his political career as a Republican in the West Virginia House of Delegates. He changed his party affiliation after he moved to Kentucky, according to an oral history project about him in the University of Kentucky Libraries' Louie B. Nunn Center for Oral History.
The National Governors Association notes that Jones successfully promoted an amendment to the state constitution to allow governors and other statewide elected officials to serve two consecutive terms. However, after his term ended, Jones returned to the Airdrie Stud Farm in Woodford County, Kentucky, he established with his wife — Elizabeth "Libby" Jones — after their marriage in the early 1970s.
NBC News Lexington affiliate WLEX reports that Jones was a co-founder of the Kentucky Equine Education Project, or K.E.E.P., in 2004 and chaired the group's board of directors until 2011.
"Governor Brereton Jones was a true champion for Kentucky's horse industry," current K.E.E.P. Chairman Case Clay told WLEX. "His legacy will forever be felt in our organization and throughout the entire equine community. We are deeply saddened by his loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time."
Brereton is survived by his wife and their two children, Bret and Lucy, WLEX reports.