LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary and lawmaker was arrested Monday and charged with rape.
WKYT-TV cited the arrest affidavit in reporting that former state Rep. John Tilley is accused of having sex at a Lexington hotel with a woman who could not consent due to her level of intoxication.
The 53-year-old Tilley was being held at the Lexington-Fayette County jail. His attorney told news outlets that Tilley is innocent and is cooperating with the investigation.
Tilley served as Justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary from December 2015 through 2019. Before that, he served five terms as a Democratic state lawmaker from Hopkinsville.