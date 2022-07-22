LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal officials say a former probation officer in Kentucky has been charged with having unwanted sexual contact with people under his supervision.
The U.S. attorney's office says 55-year-old Ronald R. Tyler of Shepherdsville was charged in an indictment that was unsealed Friday.
Tyler is a former Kentucky Department of Corrections probation and parole officer.
He was charged with four counts of violating the civil rights of people on probation and one count of making false statements during an interview with Kentucky State Police.
The release says one of the civil rights counts alleges aggravated sexual abuse.