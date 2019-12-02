LYON COUNTY, KY — A former west Kentucky city clerk and her husband will have to wait a few weeks for a judge to decide whether to lower their bond.
Katie and Clayton Harrison are asking for their their bond to be reduced ahead of their trial in May. They are accused of stealing more than $12,600 in taxpayer money from the city of Kuttawa's bank account. Katie Harrison is the former Kuttawa city clerk.
The former clerk faces 24 counts of second-degree forgery, one count of evidence tampering and one count of abuse of public trust greater than $10,000 but less than $100,000. Her husband is charged with 10 counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument. They are both additionally charged with a count of theft by unlawful taking of $10,000 or more but less than $1 million and a count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property.
A new city clerk was appointed in 2018 after Harrison disappeared from her job. City leaders notified state police that July that "financial irregularity" were discovered in the city's accounts. In November 2018, Katie Harrison turned herself in to law enforcement in Sevier County, Tennessee, and her husband was arrested in Sevierville, Tennessee. The two were extradited to Kentucky, where they await trial.
The judge over the case is expected to make a decision about their bond later this month.