LYON COUNTY, KY — A former Kuttawa, Kentucky, city clerk and her husband have officially been sentenced to time behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars from a city bank account.
Now-former Kuttawa City Clerk Katie Harrison and her husband, Clayton Harrison, disappeared amid allegations that they forged thousands of dollars in checks from a city bank account. The two were found and arrested in the Gatlinburg area of East Tennessee in November of 2018.
On Dec. 20, 2019, The Harrisons reached plea agreements in criminal mediation.
Katie Harrison agreed to plead guilty to 24 counts of second-degree forgery, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of public trust, two counts of theft of more than $10,000, one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property and 11 counts of tampering with public records. Clayton Harrison agreed to plead guilty to 10 counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, one count of theft of more than $10,000, one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property and one count of theft of more than $500.
In Lyon County Circuit Court on Monday, Judge C.A. Woodall sentenced Katie Harrison to nine years behind bars, in keeping with that plea agreement. Clayton Harrison was sentenced to three years behind bars, which is also consisted with his plea agreement.
Together, the Harrisons are also required to pay back $17,000 to the city of Kuttawa.
The two are now in the custody of the Kentucky Department of Corrections.